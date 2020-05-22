× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 30, 1988 — May 19, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Kayla Stephanie Babus, 32, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Born on March 30, 1988, in Medina, she was the daughter of Bela Babus and Melisa (Heichel) Powley.

Kayla graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 2006, then continued her education with a certification from Penn Foster in 2010 for pet grooming. She was an accomplished angler and spent many hours fishing on the Hudson.

She had a passion for coloring with her boys, listening to Otis Redding and Meghan Trainor, watching Dead files, spending time with her sisters, brother and friends. Her most precious moments were with her two boys.

Kayla was predeceased by her beloved Lhasa Apso Gizmo, who she rescued as a failure to thrive puppy. Also, her grandfathers, Richard Heichel and Stephen Babus.

Left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Alexander Babus and Blake Goodsell; her parents, Melisa Powley and her husband, Tim, Bela Babus and his wife, Sylvia; her siblings, Bela Babus, Erika McKinney and Nicole McKee; her grandmother, Donna Heichel; her nieces and nephew, Lillian, Lincoln and Lexington McKinney.