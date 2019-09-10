March 29, 1939 — Sept. 4, 2019
HUDSON FALLS – Kay M. (Alden) McDonald Bordeau, 80, went into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Fort Hudson Health Care Facility.
Born on March 29, 1939 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late James and Alice (Beane) Alden.
She is survived by her children, Jack McDonald and his wife, Lisa, Mike McDonald and his wife, Bonnie, Mark McDonald and his wife, Kim and Bill (Katina) McDonald; her five grandchildren, Shannon McDonald, Mary-Kay Schwab and her husband, Jeremy, Laura Garrant and her husband, Bryan, Kayla McDonald and Megan McDonald; two great-grandchildren, Xavier Schwab and Royal Garrant; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
You have free articles remaining.
At Kay’s request, all services will be private.
Memorial donations may be sent to The Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Activities Fund, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828; or Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.