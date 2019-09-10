{{featured_button_text}}
Kay M. (Alden) McDonald Bordeau

March 29, 1939 — Sept. 4, 2019

HUDSON FALLS – Kay M. (Alden) McDonald Bordeau, 80, went into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Fort Hudson Health Care Facility.

Born on March 29, 1939 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late James and Alice (Beane) Alden.

She is survived by her children, Jack McDonald and his wife, Lisa, Mike McDonald and his wife, Bonnie, Mark McDonald and his wife, Kim and Bill (Katina) McDonald; her five grandchildren, Shannon McDonald, Mary-Kay Schwab and her husband, Jeremy, Laura Garrant and her husband, Bryan, Kayla McDonald and Megan McDonald; two great-grandchildren, Xavier Schwab and Royal Garrant; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Kay’s request, all services will be private.

Memorial donations may be sent to The Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Activities Fund, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828; or Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

