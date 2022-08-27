Dec. 18, 1935—Aug. 25, 2022

CORINTH — Kay Lora (Gallup) Kuebler, 86, of Eggleston Street, died on Thursday, August 25, 2022 following a five-year journey with Alzheimer’s.

Kay was born on Dec. 18, 1935 in Hudson Falls. She was the daughter of the late Loren and Marguerite (Martin) Gallup.

She was a woman of unwavering faith, a pianist and choir director who became a congregant of every church at which she played, regardless of denomination. Kay was silly and loving and wonderful, eager to help those in need.

Kay was an accomplished French horn player who graduated third in the Hudson Falls High School Class of 1953. She completed her R.N. degree at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, where she met her husband, Richard, a student at RPI.

They married on Aug. 6, 1960, moved to California where Richard attended Naval training school, and continued to enjoy traveling throughout their nearly 60 years of marriage. Their most memorable trips included a months-long stay in Japan in the 1960’s, a trip to Bermuda, and later in life a cruise to Alaska.

Richard and Kay settled in Corinth in the 1960s. Richard passed away March 14, 2020 following 59 years of marriage.

Kay worked as a nurse at several area hospitals and especially enjoyed working in the nursery. After staying home to raise her three children, she returned to work as a medical transcriptionist.

Her love for children inspired her to become a foster parent, and later she was overjoyed to become a grandmother.

Kay’s favorite past-time was shopping, particularly at garage sales where she thought she found the best “deals” ever. She had countless collections, surrounding herself with items that brought her joy, a mix of treasures from her stay in Japan and beautiful antique heirlooms, and inexpensive trinkets that made her smile.

We won’t soon forget the collection of miniature teddy bears that lined the dashboard of her vehicles, including golf-caddy-bears that were a nod to her golf-enthusiast husband. And, the solar-powered dancing flowers, hula girls, pumpkins, pilgrims, Santas, bears and penguins she added to the windowsill in celebration of every holiday . . . and every day in-between.

We will remember the boat rides on “Kadi,” card games, bowling (with Tim shot-putting the bowling ball down the lane), swimming pool “volleyball,” trips in the family motorhomes, visits to FL, Myrtle Beach and VA Beach, and her joy at being able to spend the winters at their home in Panama City Beach, FL. Kay was not fond of the cold; as soon as the first snowflake fell, she would declare it a “blizzard!”

Besides her husband and parents, Kay was also predeceased by her brother, Martin; her sister, Marilyn “Sissy”; and her grandson, Nicholas Mosca.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Timothy Kuebler, Eric (Jennifer) Kuebler, and Michelle (George) Mosca; her grandchildren: Nathan Profitko, Kayla, Cady and Connor Kuebler, and Jovanni and Carlos Mosca; and her great-grandchildren: Tori Pritchard, Madelana, Amelia and Isabella Mabb, and Ronan Profitko. She is also survived by her treasured nieces, nephews, and friends.

Friends may call from 6–8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at The Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Avenue, Corinth.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rt. 9N, Corinth.

Kay’s family would like to thank the staff of the Home of the Good Shepherd for the care they provided over the past two years, and the staff of The Pines who cared for her in her final days.

Donations in Kay’s memory can be made to Angel Names Association (ANA), PO Box 423, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. She was very proud of this organization, founded in her grandson’s memory.