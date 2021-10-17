Sept. 5, 1936—Oct. 13, 2021

HYDE PARK — Kay Helene Stewart Styles, 85, a longtime Hyde Park, NY resident and formerly of Whitehall, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Rhinebeck, NY.

Born September 5, 1936, in Whitehall, she was the daughter of Henry and Olive Lawrence Stewart.

Kay worked at the Hudson River Psychiatric Center from 1954 to 1967, owned the Plak Shak Plastercraft Shop from 1975 to 1980, and most recently, managed the St. Francis Hospital Gift Shop from 1983 until her retirement in 1997.

Together Kay and her husband, Bob, also helped with the restoration of Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel. She also volunteered at the Skene Manor Gift Shop in Whitehall.

On July 10, 1965, in Hyde Park, she married Robert J. Styles. Bob predeceased her in 2004.

Survivors include her three children, Terri Lynn DiBona of Temple, AZ, Richard McDonald (Cathie) of Rhinebeck, and R.J. Styles (Chrissy) of Hyde Park; four granddaughters; one grandson; five great-granddaughters; and seven great-grandsons.

She is also survived by two sisters, Jean Stewart of Whitehall, and Joan Sovetts of Queensbury; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister, Marlene A. Gordon of Hyde Park.

Cremation has taken place. A period of memorial visitation will take place Saturday, October 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Sweet’s Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

A service will take place at 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial of her ashes will follow in the family plot in St. James’ Churchyard, Hyde Park.

Kay’s family respectfully requests memorial donations to St. Peter’s Church, 171 Salt Point Tpke., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 (www.stpetersparishny.com), or, the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital Fund, The Atrium, Suite 503, 241 North Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.midhudsonregional.org)

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit Kay’s obituary page at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.