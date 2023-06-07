1940—2023

SAN ANTONIO, TX — Kay D’Amico, our Mom, a resident of San Antonio, TX, passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside on April 1, 2023. Kay had been suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Kay was born in 1940 in Granville, NY. Kay worked at Glens Falls Bank, but decided to give up her career to support her husband, Paul, and his career. Paul was working his way up the ranks at Avis Rent A Car, and, in doing so, necessitated moving the family, which included three children and pets a dozen times.

Kay’s children admired her protective and strong love for her family, while retaining her quiet and humble persona throughout her life.

Kay supported and sacrificed everything for her family and was incredibly proud to see them grow up and become great parents in their own right.

Kay is survived by her husband of 62 years, Paul D’Amico; her children: Lisa Janney, Lori Miller, Joseph D’Amico: as well as six grandkids. She is also survived by her brother, Donald Perry.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 10, 2023 at the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Kay’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Kay’s services are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.

