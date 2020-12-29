KINGSBURY – Kay Alberta (Van Derwerker) Sanborn, 84, went to be with her husband, Clyde on Christmas, December 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 11, 1936 in Clarks Mill, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Irene Van Derwerker.

Kay graduated from Hudson Falls High School Class of 1953. After graduation, she attended Green Mountain College in Poultney, VT.

On June 19, 1954, she married Clyde R. Sanborn at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls. They were married for 63 years before he passed away on April 10, 2016.

Her hobbies included quilting, bowling, snowmobiling, skiing and motorcycling. Both her and her husband were members of the Kingsbury Barn Stormers Snowmobile Club. For over 10 years she assisted in her husband in running his lawn mower engine business. They also opened Sanborn Antiques and Gun Shop and sold fishing and hunting licenses. Kay was employed with the New York State Department of Corrections at Washington Correctional Facility. Following her retirement, Kay and Clyde wintered in Ortona, FL.

Kay and her husband, Clyde, enjoyed taking their boys camping and snowmobiling. She also enjoyed touring the US, Canada and Newfoundland by motorcycle.