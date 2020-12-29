KINGSBURY – Kay Alberta (Van Derwerker) Sanborn, 84, went to be with her husband, Clyde on Christmas, December 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 11, 1936 in Clarks Mill, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Irene Van Derwerker.
Kay graduated from Hudson Falls High School Class of 1953. After graduation, she attended Green Mountain College in Poultney, VT.
On June 19, 1954, she married Clyde R. Sanborn at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls. They were married for 63 years before he passed away on April 10, 2016.
Her hobbies included quilting, bowling, snowmobiling, skiing and motorcycling. Both her and her husband were members of the Kingsbury Barn Stormers Snowmobile Club. For over 10 years she assisted in her husband in running his lawn mower engine business. They also opened Sanborn Antiques and Gun Shop and sold fishing and hunting licenses. Kay was employed with the New York State Department of Corrections at Washington Correctional Facility. Following her retirement, Kay and Clyde wintered in Ortona, FL.
Kay and her husband, Clyde, enjoyed taking their boys camping and snowmobiling. She also enjoyed touring the US, Canada and Newfoundland by motorcycle.
Kay and Clyde lived on Moss Street for 43 years. They had a camp on the Great Sacandaga Lake in Hadley, Camp Boulder, where they spent many of their summers with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They all loved to gather and participate in the ring of fire.
Kay was the first lady President of the Washington Correctional Facility for Union Local 183 in 1987. She loved working on the Washington County Board of Elections, where she developed many friendships over the years. Kay was secretary and treasurer for the Landowners Association of River Oaks Subdivision in Ortona Lock in Labelle, FL. She was also treasurer of the Community Faith Fellowship Church in LaBelle. When in New York, they attended Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church in Lake Luzerne. In her younger years, she enjoyed taking trips to her father, Albert Van Derwerker’s camp on Glen Lake.
Kay is survived by her sons: Kim Robert Sanborn and his wife, Beverly of Lake Luzerne, Van Timothy Sanborn and his significant other Barb Saville of Hudson Falls and Kip Christian Sanborn and his wife, Renia of Hudson Falls; six grandchildren: Kim Robert Sanborn, Jr., Brian Sanborn, Van Matthew Sanborn, Megan Sanborn-Luke, Faye Sanborn and William Casey; her great grandchildren: Dorothy Sanborn, Ellie Sanborn, Reilly Luke, Joey Luke, Matthew Delucca, Mason Delucca, Olivia Delucca, Tyler Sanborn and Vivian Casey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call, Thursday, December 31, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
Services will follow the calling hours, 12 p.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will be conducted, 2 p.m., following the service at the funeral home, at Gerald B. H. Soloman National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater, where she will be laid to rest, next to her husband.
Memorial donations in memory of Kay may be made to Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company, 3715 Burgoyne Ave., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Online arrangements may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
