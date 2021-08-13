ARGYLE — It is with great sadness that we share the news of Katie Marie Seeley, 33, passing away on August 7, 2021, with her father doing one of the things they loved, flying. She was her father’s daughter. They shared their adventurous spirit whether it be racing on any toy with a motor, flying high in the sky, waterskiing, snowmobiling, or deciding to build their dream homes on their own terms.

Kate was a mom to two beautiful children Charlotte and Matthew. She loved them so much and was very proud of them. She taught them the love of nature and animals and the responsibilities of caring for both. Even as a single mom she made sure their time together was adventurous, exploratory, creative, and fearless. They played hard and laughed hard.

She had an overwhelming love for nature and animals. She was traveling home from North Carolina when she made it to Virginia to find out about a dog that was abandoned. She right then turned around and headed to Kentucky to bring home her new dog Annie. She later became a Certified Wildlife Rehabilitator. She was going to rescue them all one day. She was working on becoming Certified in Falconry. Her dream was to have an owl.