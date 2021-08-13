ARGYLE — It is with great sadness that we share the news of Katie Marie Seeley, 33, passing away on August 7, 2021, with her father doing one of the things they loved, flying. She was her father’s daughter. They shared their adventurous spirit whether it be racing on any toy with a motor, flying high in the sky, waterskiing, snowmobiling, or deciding to build their dream homes on their own terms.
Kate was a mom to two beautiful children Charlotte and Matthew. She loved them so much and was very proud of them. She taught them the love of nature and animals and the responsibilities of caring for both. Even as a single mom she made sure their time together was adventurous, exploratory, creative, and fearless. They played hard and laughed hard.
She had an overwhelming love for nature and animals. She was traveling home from North Carolina when she made it to Virginia to find out about a dog that was abandoned. She right then turned around and headed to Kentucky to bring home her new dog Annie. She later became a Certified Wildlife Rehabilitator. She was going to rescue them all one day. She was working on becoming Certified in Falconry. Her dream was to have an owl.
From a young age she was a thrill seeker. She was on waterskis by six years old, followed by dirt bikes, snowboarding, and flying with her dad. She has been flying with her dad for over 20 years.
Katie made quite the entrance wherever she went, like the time she rode her motorcycle to senior ball in her dress. She liked putting on a show on the motorcycle doing stoppies, wheelies, the highchair and many more with Neil.
Kate was a true friend. If you were her friend, you better be ready for an honest friendship. She pulled no punches and didn’t sugarcoat things. Like it or leave, love her or not, she was unapologetically herself.
One thing is for sure, Kate knew exactly who she was and how she wanted to live her life, with things that only brought her joy. Kate didn’t have time for things that didn’t have a soul. She lived purposefully each day. She truly was a modern-day Dorothy Do It All with a little sass, class and badass!
She was very thoughtful with her time, the people she surrounded herself with and she truly was living her best life.
Katie was predeceased by Matt Ryan, her maternal grandparents James and Joan Marchese.
Katie is survived by her children: Charlotte Nichols and Matthew Ryan; mom and bonus dad, Denise and Gary Ganotes; bonus mom LaRee Seeley; sister and brother in-law, Jacquelyn and PJ Creeden; and their children: Preston, Maddox, and Joanie (Bestie) Mae; bonus sister Meghan Noll; grandparents, Charles and Barbara Seeley; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by Anthony Nichols and her best friend CJ Sullivan; and her fur babies: Annie “bananie,” Gus Gus “fat man,” Buck “bucky-boo” and Hazel “Noodle.”
Friends and family can call from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at M.B Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a trust fund for Katie’s children, Charlotte, and Matthew, at Hudson River Community Credit Union.
To view Katie’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
