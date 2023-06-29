Feb. 9, 1990 — June 25, 2023

ATHOL—It is with profound sadness to announce the passing of Kati Lynn Curtis, 33 of Athol, N.Y. She took her beautiful smile and bright light to heaven on June 25, 2023 after complications due to a long illness.

Kati came into this world on Feb. 9, 1990 to Mike Curtis, Sr. and Doni Lynn Smith. She graduated from Warrensburg High School in 2008. During her high school years, Kati was involved in numerous sports and cheerleading activities.

After graduation she went to work at numerous places including; McKesson, Warrensburg Collison Center, Dingman Enterprises, and Warrensburg EMS as an EMT where she became a lifetime member. Her most beloved job was being a mom.

Kati was engaged to the love of her life, Jeramy Dingman in 2013. Even though they never married, they called each other husband and wife and were soul mates.

Kati was involved with her community, spending six years with Lake George Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and coaching softball for Warrensburg Little League. Coaching was a passion for Kati; she treated the young girls like her own children and provided them with support on and off the field. She made an impression on each of them that will last their lifetime.

Kati could also be found out in her kayak enjoying nature. Kati was the light of the party and touched so many people in her short 33 years.

Kati’s dream and goal in life came true in 2016 when she became a mom to Owen Michael Dingman, her miracle baby. Owen was her pride and joy, there are not enough words to describe the amount of love Kati had for him.

Predeceasing Kati is her grandfather, Donald Combs and father-in-law, Ronald H. Dingman, Sr.

Left to cherish her memory forever are her parents, Michael (Jodi) Curtis, Sr. and Doni Lynn (Scott) Smith; fiance, Jeramy Dingman; beloved son, Owen Dingman; grandparents, Toni Whipple and Robert (Joan) Edmunds, Sr.; brother, Michael (Abbie) Curtis and their son, Dawson; sister, Dianne Curtis; step-sisters: Kayla (Dan) Tennyson and their son, Josh and Jessica Smith; step-brother, Sean Smith; brother-in-law, Barron (Erin Baker) Dingman and their children: Bryce Dingman and Callie Dingman; mother-in-law, Coleen Dingman; uncle Fred (Christine) Curtis and their daughter, Sara Terry; aunt, Dianne (Mike) Leonardis and their daughter, Allyson; godparents, Barry (Deb) McKinney and their children and Amy (Rob) Westervelt; also the numerous “aunts”, “uncles” and very special friends. We could never forget the love she had for her special group of girls she held dear to her heart.

Pallbearers will be Michael Curtis, Jr., Brandon Combs, Terry Combs, Barron Dingman, Jason Hull, Andy McTague and honorary pallbearers are Owen Dingman and Barry McKinney.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to offset funeral expenses. Please visit https://gofund.me/b69cce4a if you would like to make a donation.

Friends may call on Kati’s family from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 3 p.m. following visitation. Burial will follow at Warrensburg Cemetery, Hudson St., Warrensburg.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook, condolences, and directions.