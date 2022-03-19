May 3, 1966—March 16, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Kathy Marie Dudley of Cherry Tree Lane, peacefully passed away on March 16, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born on May 3, 1966, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Clarence and Joyce Bruno. Kathy grew up in Hudson Falls with her five siblings. She graduated in 1984 from Hudson Falls High School. While in high school Kathy was active in sports including, softball and basketball. After graduating, Kathy entered the United States Army. During her enrollment she was able to travel and lived in Germany and Alaska. She received an honorable discharge in 1993 and was very proud of her service.

On September 3, 1994, Kathy married her soulmate Russell Dudley at her parents’ home in Hudson Falls. Kathy and Russell worked together side by side, sometimes working every day to support their family. Kathy was strong mentally and physically, which is how she was able to fight so hard against cancer.

Kathy touched everyone she met. She loved big, whether you were blood or not. Her big smile and loud laugh could light up any room.

One of her biggest loves was her family and family traditions were very important to her.

Her grandsons meant the world to her and she spent almost every weekend with them.

Kathy loved going camping. Trips to Ausable and Fish Creek were some of her most favorite places. She loved adventure and was always willing to travel, whether it was to spend the day at the casino or a trip to the ocean. Kathy loved animals. Her dogs were always very special to her.

She was an amazing cook and baker and loved to feed others. She was also a bargain shopper and was always the best dressed in any room.

Kathy was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s church of Hudson Falls. She enjoyed her precious time at Hudson Falls High School, through her career as the athletic director’s secretary. Her love of Hudson Falls sports and student athletes showed through the years of her coaching cheerleading, involvement with the Hudson Falls Wrestling Booster Club, the Tiger Booster Club and the HFCSD/Kingsbury Recreation. She truly loved her Hudson Falls community. One of her favorite quotes was, “the world is changed by your example, not by your opinion.”

She is predeceased by her precious mother, Joyce Marie Bruno and mother-in-law, Barbara Lynn Dudley.

Her loving spirit and strength will live on with her husband Russell; her children: oldest son, Joshua and James Dudley, daughter, Cassie Dudley and Sean Murphy, and son, Aaron and Hailey Dudley; and her grandsons: Blake Martin, Layne Dudley and Darrian Murphy. Her father, Clarence Bruno; and siblings: Melody (Rick) Viele, Cindy (Martin) Turcotte, Darlene (William) Winters, Scott (Beth) Bruno and Todd (Renee) Bruno. As well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

A special thank you to April from High Peaks Hospice for all your compassion and care. As she would say, “you truly are an angel on earth.” Also a big thank you to Kathy’s Army of Angels for the support through her fight. God bless you all!

Friends may call on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m., at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY, 12839.

A memorial service will follow. Everyone is invited to share a memory or funny story to celebrate Kathy’s life.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s church in Hudson Falls.

Memorial donations in memory of Kathy may be made to Kathy’s Army of Angels for Kathy’s Christmas Socks and Kathy’s Athletic Scholarship for a Hudson Falls High School Athlete. Please send donations to 9 Cherry Tree Lane, Hudson Falls, NY, 12839, in care of Russell or Cassie Dudley or Venmo to @kathysarmyofangels.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.