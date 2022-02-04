May 16, 1959—Jan. 30, 2022

WHITEHALL — Kathy Louise Bishop, gained her wings Jan. 30, 2022 while surrounded by her loved ones. Born on May 16, 1959 in Whitehall, NY, she was 62 years old.

Kathy took pride in being a Whitehall native. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Kathy was a foster parent for 15 years and helped encourage and inspire many young people throughout her life. She was a regular cheerleader at wrestling events and became a member of the wrestling community. Kathy had a heart of gold, always willing to help someone. She promoted and organized numerous basket parties in the community, always willing to be supportive in any way she could. Kathy loved bingo and all her friends she played with.

Kathy was greeted in heaven by her parents and several siblings that passed before her. She is survived by her beloved husband Norm Bishop; her children: Aprillynn (Adam) Kelly, Dan (Lydia) Bishop, Nate (Sarah) Bishop and Timbre Mays; as well as five grandchildren. She will be missed by many.

Calling hours will be Sunday Feb. 6, 2022 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY, followed by a gathering at the Elks Lodge from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Kathy will live in our hearts and memories forever. We would like to thank the community for all the support and condolences.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.