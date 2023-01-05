May 26, 1955—Dec. 30, 2022

CORINTH — Kathy Edna Dean (Been) passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family.

Born on May 26, 1955, to the late Arthur F. Been, Sr. and Lucille K. Been (Beattie) at Corinth Hospital, Kathy was the first of seven children.

Residing in the small town of Hadley, NY, Kathy grew up in the two-bedroom home built by her father on 2nd Avenue. After graduating from Hadley-Luzerne CSD, Kathy took employment with the Troy Shirt Guild in Glens Falls where she worked until the factory closed.

In 2001, Kathy opened Corinth Statuary which operated out of her home in Corinth. Starting out small, she poured her time, love, and spirit into each of her pieces and won over the hearts of her community. Her statues caught the eyes of many, especially her jockeys which can be seen all over Saratoga. She developed friendships with many of her customers who would come back just to visit her. Kathy often reflected on the joy it brought her to see each of them and chat for a while. Those who have one of Kathy’s statues can feel the love and joy built into them and cherish the memories they represent.

In September of 1993, Kathy married Marc I. Dean, Sr. of South Glens Falls — the father of Marc I. Dean, Jr. and Jory M. Dean of Fort Edward. Kathy and Marc welcomed son Jared T. Dean, born in November of 1994.

Kathy spent her life caring for her family. Her greatest source of joy and adoration was her son, Jared. Kathy loved Jared’s sense of humor — he never missed an opportunity to make her laugh.

Kathy will always be remembered by her loving soul, which poured into all that she did, as well as her desire to put the needs of others before her own. Kathy was a lover of animals and had a particular fondness of dogs like her favorite pugs: Prince and Rosie. Kathy always held fond memories of fishing with her dad, listening to country music, watching NCIS, and celebrating Christmas — she often kept the tree up year-round.

Kathy is predeceased by both paternal and maternal grandparents, parents, Arthur F. Been, Sr. and Lucille K. Been (Beattie) of Hadley, sisters: Linda L. Been and Priscilla A. Bellanger of Corinth, brother, Timothy E. Been of Fort Edward, and great nephew, Noah J. Locke of Hadley.

Kathy is survived by son, Jared T. Dean of Wilton; brothers: John J. Been and wife Peggy of Saratoga Springs, Chris W. Been of Ballston Spa, Arthur F. Been III of Albany; nieces: Jacquelin R. Been of Saratoga, Wendy L. Peck and husband Gabe of Fort Ann, and Carrie A. Locke and husband Lenny of Hadley; nephew, John A. Been of Middle Grove; as well as many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be held privately in the spring at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter of Ballston Spa, NY — in loving memory of Kathy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.