Aug. 1, 1952-June 8, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Kathy E Mitchell, 68, passed away June 8, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Her love of music, road trips, and sharing time with her family, and taking joy in life, was celebrated by all who knew her. Her boundless compassion and love was her greatest gift, she shared with all her friends.
Born August 1, 1952 in Glens Falls, NY. She was the daughter of John F. and Virginia L. Mitchell.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sister Bonnie Burckard who passed in 2017.
She is survived by her brothers: Terry Morrison (Sharon), Mark Mitchell (Joan), Paul Lacross (Kathy), John Mitchell (Teresa), and Robert Mitchell (Helen); and nieces: Shanon Adams, Jaime Smith; and nephews: Patrick Mitchell and Anthony Lacross.
A special thanks is given to her great friend Pam Curtis, who helped and supported Kathy through her battle with cancer, Doctors Spinelli and Rozell, and the staff of the respiratory and ICU staff at Glens Falls Hospital, who cared for Kathy and her battle with cancer.
In accordance with Kathy’s wishes there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held at Glens Falls Cemetery (Bay Street), Glens Falls at the convenience of the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be given in her name to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
To leave an online condolence for the family visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.