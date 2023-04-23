March 5, 1956—April 19, 2023
BRANT LAKE — Kathy Ann (Godlewski) Butler died on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Kathy was 67 years old.
Born on March 5, 1956, in Niskayuna, NY, she was the daughter of Joseph John Godlewski and Florence Elizabeth (Casey) Godlewski.
Kathy was a 1974 graduate of Niskayuna High School and earned a bachelor of arts degree in sociology from William Smith College in Geneva, NY in 1978. She completed her first two years of undergraduate studies at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY.
Kathy worked as a CETA Supervisor and Montessori teacher early in her career.
As in life, she was a passionate volunteer for many organizations, including the National Kidney Foundation, the Lake George Association, and the Brant Lake Association. She was an avid genealogist and kayaker, and home renovation design specialist.
Kathy was a member of the Saratoga Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Kathy is predeceased by her parents, Joseph John Godlewski and Florence Elizabeth Godlewski, and a brother, Josef Godlewski.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne of Brant Lake; a sister, Carol Godlewski of Saratoga Springs; a daughter, Meghan Mahoney, husband, Jon Mahoney; and granddaughter, Katherine Mahoney of Beverly, MA; a son, Casey Tillman, wife, Tiffany Tillman; and granddaughter, Evelyn Tillman of Medford, NJ.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family, there will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, Kathy asked that a donation be made to the National Kidney Foundation (https://www.kidney.org/) or the Brant Lake Association (https://www.brantlakeassoc.org/).
The family extends a special thank you to her medical team in Massachusetts and New York, and the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation in Queensbury.
Arrangements under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
