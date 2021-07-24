Kathryn Marie Ripley

June 19, 1941—July 22, 2021

GRANVILLE — Kathryn “Katie” M. Ripley, age 80, passed away on July 22, 2021, at Washington Center in Argyle following a brief illness.

Katie was born on June 19, 1941, in Cambridge, NY the daughter of Walter P. and Dorothy (Conety) Ripley.

She loved trips to the casino, bingo and scratch off tickets. She will be remembered for her thrifty ways — never wanting to get rid of something might that may possibly be useful, someday. Katie was a woman who loved to be on the go, but she never learned to drive, but that never deterred her. She was a member of the Modern Woodman.

Katie was predeceased by her parents, two brothers Raymond and Alfred Ripley and her significant other of over fifty years, Raymond “Smokey” McGraw. Those who knew and loved Katie knew that she like to be the one in charge and that seemed to go well with Smokey.