Kathryn Marie Ripley

June 19, 1941—July 22, 2021
GRANVILLE — Kathryn “Katie” M. Ripley, age 80, passed away on July 22, 2021, at Washington Center in Argyle following a brief illness.
Katie was born on June 19, 1941, in Cambridge, NY the daughter of Walter P. and Dorothy (Conety) Ripley.
She loved trips to the casino, bingo and scratch off tickets. She will be remembered for her thrifty ways — never wanting to get rid of something might that may possibly be useful, someday. Katie was a woman who loved to be on the go, but she never learned to drive, but that never deterred her. She was a member of the Modern Woodman.
Katie was predeceased by her parents, two brothers Raymond and Alfred Ripley and her significant other of over fifty years, Raymond “Smokey” McGraw. Those who knew and loved Katie knew that she like to be the one in charge and that seemed to go well with Smokey.
She is survived by her sister Adrienne Stewart (John); and sister-in-law Vicki Ripley. Though she never had children of her own she adored those of her siblings and often referred to them as “her” children. Left to cherish her memory are her niece Suzanne Bassett (Mark Shea); and nephews: John Stewart (Sandy) and Walter Ripley. In addition to them, she was blessed with many grand nieces and nephews as well.
Her funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family.
For those wishing to remember Katie, they family would suggest memorial contributions to the Granville Rescue along with the family’s heartfelt appreciation for all the times they took Katie when she needed them. The address is Granville Rescue Squad, PO Box 153, Granville, NY 12832. The family wishes to thank Washington Center for their patient and kind care during her stay.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY 12832.
