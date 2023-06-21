June 12, 1930—June 16, 2023

MALTA – Kathryn M. Yarter, 93, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on June 16, 2023, with her loving daughters at her side. Born in Stillwater on June 12, 1930, daughter of the late Martin and Julia (Farnan) Langdon, she was a Schuylerville High School graduate.

Kathryn worked for Glens Falls Insurance and later for Sears, in Wilton, where she retired as a Sales Associate after many years.

She truly loved her family and friends, and always enjoyed a good “gab fest” with her girls. A lover of all things purple, her classy outfits usually highlighted that and were noticed by many on more than one occasion. She was known as the “Purple Lady” at many of the places she frequented.

Retail therapy, country music, and dancing the Polka with her friend Norma, were all of her favorite pastimes. Her grandpup Zoe, Julie’s dog, was always treated so much like her own, sometimes it would be hard to tell Zoe wasn’t hers.

She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert E. Yarter, as well as her siblings: Sarah Bouchard and John, Edward and Francis Langdon.

Survivors include her three loving daughters, who were lucky to have the best mother ever: Julie (Steve) Villeneuve, Kriste Yarter and Linda (Frank) Yarter VanNorden; along with her grandson, Shawn Robert Yarter (fiance, Anna Byrnes); and several nieces and nephews.

Kathryn’s family wishes to express their most special thanks to Maura Russo, of the Community Hospice Foundation, for the care and concern she showed to their mother during her visits.

Funeral services were private with burial alongside her husband at the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.

Those wishing to remember her in a special way may make donations to the Community Hospice Foundation, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, in loving memory of Kathryn M. Yarter. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences, or share memories and photos you may have with her family.

Arrangements by the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville.