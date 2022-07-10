Oct. 5, 1936—July 5, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Kathryn M. (Kay) Butler, 85, of Queensbury, passed away July 5, 2022 at Albany Medical Center.

Born Oct. 5, 1936 in Glens Falls, Kay was the daughter of the late Donald J. and Helen (Goodwin) Smith.

She was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy, class of 1954 who then went on to start her career as a bookkeeper working for both Prospect Child and Family Center and the American Red Cross.

Kay was an active member of the Glens Falls Operetta Club for many years and bravely stepped on to the stage in 1980 as Ernestina in Hello Dolly. She also took tremendous pride and enjoyment in creating her flowerbeds every spring.

In addition to her parents, her husband, C. Stanton Butler and her brother, Phil Smith, predeceased her.

Survivors include her daughters: Judith K. Butler (David Barbieri), of Glens Falls and Cheryl S. Butler, of Florida; two sons: Paul S. Butler and John P. Butler and his wife, Rae, all of Queensbury; granddaughter, April K. Young (Luke Quarters), of Queensbury and grandson, Matthew R. Young (Jayme Turner), of Hudson Falls; her great-grandchildren: Matthew, Nolan and Lily Young, of Hudson Falls and Kayden Quarters of Queensbury. She is also survived by her sister, Sue Kyser of Florida; her niece, Karen Kyser and her son, Jacob of Florida; her nephew, Tim Kyser and his family of Connecticut and niece, Trey Schmit of California and all of her family.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury with a funeral service to be held immediately following calling hours at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Donations in Kay’s memory may be made to Adirondack Theater Festival, 50 Elm Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com