July 29, 1923—Aug. 13, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Kathryn “Kaye” (Morehouse) Pike, 99, of Lake Luzerne, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her home.

Born on July 29, 1923 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Beatrice (Ovitt) Morehouse.

Kaye graduated from Corinth High School.

She married Alfred E. Pike on Sept. 14, 1946 and the couple resided in Lake Luzerne for many years. He died April 22, 1981 following 34 years of marriage.

Kaye worked many jobs; a nanny, Skidmore College, Empire Market, Springfield Armory, Commissary Cafeteria, International Paper Co., Howard Johnson’s Restaurant and lastly Price Chopper, which she retired from in February 2007.

She was an active volunteer at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany for 20 years and was active in many senior groups and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was Senior Citizen of the Year for Warren County in 1990 and president to a trip countdown for the Tri-Town Seniors of Lake Luzerne.

Besides her husband and her parents, Kaye was also predeceased by five sisters, Dora Washburn, Althea Alger, Mary Osterhout, Alma Wheaton and Dorothy Towers and two brothers, Owen and Gerald Swanson.

Survivors include one son, Richard Pike (Lori); her grandson, Adam Pike (Kelly) and granddaughter, Erica Bazycki (Adam); four great-grandchildren, Gracie and Carrie Pike and Ryan and Aubrey Bazycki; one sister, Lynda Brackley; and after the death of her sister Dora, she became like a mother to her daughters, Marsha Palmer, Kaye Lynn Merrihew, Susan Fudger, Tina Martineu and Mary Lou Baldwin; and many nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Rt. 9N, Corinth with Rev. Jason Proctor, officiating.

The family wishes to thank Rose, Linda, June and Lori for always being there for Kaye, special thanks to Collette for being a very special friend to Kaye, and special thanks to Kaye’s neighbor, Gene, for being such a great friend and neighbor.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Kaye to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.