Kathryn (Kathy) Elizabeth Rounds
0 entries

Kathryn (Kathy) Elizabeth Rounds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kathryn (Kathy) Elizabeth Rounds

QUEENSBURY — On Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 Kathryn (Kathy) Elizabeth Rounds, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully after trying her hardest to beat an aggressive breast cancer recurrence. She had done it once before, but round two was just too much. Kathy was with the people she loved most in this world, her daughter, RaeAnne (soon to be married to Cory Graska) and her son, Gary. She is survived by more family and friends than you could count.

Anyone who knew Kathy was the better for it. She was always there if you needed help, to make you laugh or be a shoulder to cry on. Kathy spent almost 30 years working for the Town of Warrensburg and cared about everyone who came in her door over those years. She was generous, kind, thoughtful and loving. Anyone you ask will tell you there is not a better person than Kathy. Thoughtful to the end, she even chose to pass away on a day that only comes around every 4 years, so we all didn’t have to be reminded of the day every year.

She has left this world, and it will be a little less bright for those of us left behind. But she would not want us to mourn. She would be the first to hug us and say it will be alright. And we will try our best to carry her spirit with us, being kind and caring to those around us.

Friends may call on Kathy’s family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Rounds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News