Kathryn Jane Lyons

March 19, 1925 — March 13, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Kathryn Jane “Kay” Lyons, 94, of Glens Falls passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Born in Glens Falls on March 19, 1925, she was a daughter of the late James and Ella (Moynihan) Lyons.

She was raised and educated in Glens Falls and was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy.

As a young woman, Kay was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church and later in life joined the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Glens Falls.

Kay was employed by Troy Shirt Guild in Glens Falls for many years until her retirement.

Kay will be remembered as a constant presence in the lives of her family.

In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by her sister, Marlene Sweet; and her brothers, Samuel Lyons and Howard Lyons.

Survivors include her nieces, Michelle (David) Crawford of Charlton and Kathleen (Glenn) Sangalli of Queensbury; and her nephew, Mark Lyons of Long Island.

Funeral services for Kay will be held and announced at a later date.

