Kathryn Jane Lyons

March 19, 1925 — March 13, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Kathryn Jane “Kay” Lyons, 94, of Glens Falls passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Born in Glens Falls on March 19, 1925, she was a daughter of the late James and Ella (Moynihan) Lyons.

She was raised and educated in Glens Falls and was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy.

As a young woman, Kay was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church and later in life joined the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Glens Falls.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Kay was employed by Troy Shirt Guild in Glens Falls for many years until her retirement.

Kay will be remembered as a constant presence in the lives of her family.

In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by her sister, Marlene Sweet; and her brothers, Samuel Lyons and Howard Lyons.

Survivors include her nieces, Michelle (David) Crawford of Charlton and Kathleen (Glenn) Sangalli of Queensbury; and her nephew, Mark Lyons of Long Island.

Funeral services for Kay will be held and announced at a later date.

To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Lyons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.