QUEENSBURY — Heaven’s doors opened as God welcomed a beautiful shining angel who brought love and happiness to all who knew her. Kathryn Irene Whiting, 85, went with the light on February 4, 2022 peacefully from her home, surrounded by her loving family to join God, her husband, family, fur babies and friends.

Family was most important to Kathryn. She was a loving, devoted mother and grandmother. Kathryn made the best of life and enjoyed lots of adventures with her children, grandchildren and friends. Especially the outdoors, balloon festivals, baking, reading, lunch at Steve’s Place, crocheting, fishing, dancing with her husband, treasure hunting, cards, dice, board games, swimming, doing her Bible study, painting, going on sightseeing trips around the Adirondacks with her son Chris and most of all bringing joy laughter, happiness and love to all who she met and knew her. Her smile was of pure sweet and kindness, very much resembling her heart, mind and soul.

Despite the hardships that came with dementia, Kathryn never lost her sweet smile, sense of humor, love for others and desire to live life to the fullest. A special thank you goes to Ruth and Pierre Rawlins, RuthAnn Needham and Chris Pratt for fighting the fight with her. The family’s heart goes out to anyone battling dementia or any illness and the families as well.

In addition to her parents, Kathryn was predeceased by her husband, Frank Whiting, who passed away on February 4, 2011; her son Ricky Whiting; three sisters Barb, Alice and Bonnie; best friend June Blackmer; her collies, her cats and many more friends.

She is survived by her children: Ruth (Pierre) Rawlins of Queensbury, NY; Chris Pratt of Queensbury, NY, Nelson (Kathy) Pratt of NC, Bruce (Mia) Pratt of GA and Frank (Sharon) Whiting of Georgia, NY; grandchildren: RuthAnn Needham, Stephanie Kelly, Craig Needham, Artie Pratt, Rebecca Pratt, Christopher Pratt, Jr., Amber Pratt, Jacque Pratt, Barbi Whiting, Ricky Whiting, Jr., Terry Whiting and Jeremy Whiting; several great-grandchildren; brother Edward Viele; and daughter-in-law Lisa Whiting.

The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice for their support and care of Kathryn.

At Kathryn’s request, there will be no services at this time. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association to help others and honor Kathryn in memory.

Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

