May 13, 1944—Nov. 1, 2021

GANSEVOORT — Kathryn C. “Kay” (Stedman) Blanchard, 77, laid down her earthly armor Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital as the angels ushered her into Heaven and she received her crown of life.

Born on May 13, 1944 in Seattle, WA, she was the daughter of the late Gordon Stedman and the late Eleanor (Baker) Stedman Farrenkopf.

Kay attended Glens Falls High School and received her diploma in 1981.

She married the love of her life, Rev. Edward F. Blanchard, on Feb. 25, 1961 in Corinth and what a beautiful life they built together with their children.

Kay was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant, working at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs for many years until her retirement in 2006.

She enjoyed playing the organ and piano for many years, and also enjoyed baking and cake decorating. She lived her life for her family and loved spending time with her grandkids.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by four siblings, Betty Eggleston Bovee, Judy Stedman, Helen Eddy and Robert “Curly” Stedman.

Survivors besides her loving husband, Edward F. Blanchard of 59 years of Gansevoort include four children, Edward M. Blanchard (best friend, Dawn Mosher Kruger) of Missouri, Sheila Irish (Dave) of Fort Edward, Laurie Brown (Nate) of Warrensburg, and Melissa Allen (Ron) of Warrensburg; 13 grandchildren, Courtney, Sara, Francois, Jeff, Chris, Ariella, Julia, Olivia, Stephenie, Sharon, Ty, Caden, and Cameron; her great-grandchildren, Diondre, Aja, Courtney, Brianna, Angelo, Annalise and Cooper; her three siblings, Yvonne Kiselica, Brenda Stedman and Donald Stedman; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Nov.5, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. A Celebration of Kay’s life will then be held at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ron Allen, officiating.

Burial will follow at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the nurse, Hannah at the ICU at Saratoga Hospital and Dr. Rashid for their kindness and compassionate care given to Kay during her illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations go to Sodom Community Church, c/o Jane Nevins, 2850 State Rt. 8, North Creek, NY 12853.

“For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11

This was our mother’s favorite verse and God kept his promise. Your hope and future are forever in eternity with your Heavenly Father. We love you and until we meet again.