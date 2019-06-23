June 29, 1926 — June 20, 2019
SCHUYLERVILLE — Kathlyn “Kay” (Russom) Bussing, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born June 29, 1926 in Round Lake, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Jane (Ruddock) Russom.
Following World War II, Kay married Raymond G. Bussing on July 4, 1944 in Mechanicville, and together they raised their family until his passing on June 8, 1984.
Kay was proud to be a member of the Friends of Schuylerville Library for many years. She liked playing Bingo and trips to the ocean, where she could go camping with her family. Most of all, Kay enjoyed entertaining her family in her home and spending time with all her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Kay was predeceased by her four sisters, Addie Smith, Sarah Horner, Ruth Johnson and Barbara Hutcheson; as well as her six brothers, Dan, Archie, Barney, Roger, Robert and Alexander Russom.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Janet Kniffen (Mike); sons, Raymond Bussing (Barbara), George Bussing, Randy Bussing (Linda), Greg Bussing (Michelle) and Brian Bussing; her grandchildren, Melissa, Jay, Amy, Tegan, Lauren, Amanda, Julie, Ryan, Sarah, Laurie, Chuck and Pete; her great-grandchildren, Matthew, Kaitlynn, Peyton, Trevor, Kyle and Daemon; her great-great-grandchildren, Braden, Wyatt and Clara; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.
A memorial service will be conducted following the calling hour, with the Rev. Virginia Cornell officiating.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Kay's name can be made to the Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Road, Greenfield Center, NY 12833; or the North Shore Animal League, 115 Maple St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
