Oct. 30, 1948—Feb. 17, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Kathleen T. Marcano, 73, of Chandolin St., passed away Thursday morning, February 17, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on October 30, 1948 in Astoria, NY she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Jennie (Caruso) Mosono. She was a graduate of Long Island City High School.

Kathy had worked as a secretary in Long Island City. She moved to Lake Luzerne in 2002.

She enjoyed taking rides, shopping, visiting with friends at the Luzerne Senior Center, going to the movies and out to dinner. She had a very caring heart and loved children and her animals, Rocky and Boo. She was a communicant of Holy Mother and Child Catholic Church.

She is survived by one son, Eric Marcano of Lake Luzerne; and loved her little friend Gabbi, and her brother Logan; and their mother Danielle; one granddaughter, Alexys (Jeramiah) Marcano of Lake Luzerne; one sister, Denise (John) Allen of Lake Luzerne; a nephew, Sean (Alexa) O’Brien; great-niece, Savannah O’Brien; great-nephews: Nicholos O’Brien, Alex (Sarina) O’Brien; as well as several other nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 28, 2022, at Holy Mother and Child, Corinth.

