April 23, 1939—June 4, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Kathleen Seeley, 83, of Fort Edward was reunited with her sons in heaven, Scott and Michael, on June 4, 2022.

Born in Hudson Falls on April 23, 1939, she was the daughter of William and Frances Ruth (Plude) Wilkins.

Kathie was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School where she was a cheerleader and majorette.

Kathie was a skilled hairdresser and proudly owned and operated Seeley’s Restaurant alongside her husband, Terry for over 50 years. She enjoyed playing cards with her family, camping at King Phillips Campground, and completing the daily crossword puzzle. She was a trivia wiz on the Game Show Network. Kathie and Terry enjoyed going to the Silo for breakfast on the weekends and became friendly with many of the staff members, especially the Troelstra family. Kathie especially enjoyed baking for her loved ones and was known for her delicious cheesecakes.

In addition to her sons, Kathie was predeceased by her parents, William and Francis Ruth (Plude) Wilkins; sisters, Tanis (Paul) Carpentier, Adair Moss, Lupe Gonyea; brother, William “Bill” Wilkins (Sandy); father and mother-in-law, Clifton and Geraldine (Wescott) Seeley; brothers-in-law, Gene Seeley, Thomas Seeley, and Russell Seeley; and special friends, Joann Curtis and Dick Williams.

Left to cherish her memory besides her beloved husband of 63 years; include their daughter-in-law, Cindy Seeley; son Duane Henning and his husband, Scott Williams; granddaughter, Heather Seeley-Link (Austin); grandsons: Rick Bernal and Bryon Jones; great-grandsons: Jordan and Parker; grand-dogs: Cody and Coral; sisters-in-law: Beverly Hall and Leona Seeley; brother-in-law, Timmy (Maryann) Seeley; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends: Don Curtis, Tammy Williams, Tommy Williams and Brian Hafner, Dick and Joann Fuller. She shared many special friendships with the gang at Seeley’s Restaurant.

A special thank you to sister-in-law, Beverly Hall, son Duane Henning and Scott Williams for their unwavering love and support.

In memory of Kathie, please consider donating to your local food bank or simply reaching out to a loved one to let them know how much you cherish them.

At Kathie’s request there will be no calling hours.

Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family at the Seeley-Wilkins family plot in St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.