Feb. 25, 1945—May 25, 2022

SCHUYLERVILLE/lGANSEVOORT — Kathleen S. Turcotte, 77, a resident of Shelly Park and formerly of Schuylerville, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 25, 2022 at the Home of the Good Shephard in Saratoga Springs, surrounded by her family.

Born February 25, 1945 in Cambridge, NY she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Alice (Gibbons) Sparling, Sr. and grew up in Bacon Hill. She was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School Class of 1963 and attended Oneonta State College and received her registered nursing degree from Adirondack Community College.

Kathleen was very instrumental in helping her husband in the operation of Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home in Schuylerville and Greenwich for over 30 years, but her main purpose in life was taking care of her family.

Always active in her community, she was a communicant of Notre Dame-Visitation Church in Schuylerville, was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne Rosary Society, and for a time was in charge of the Church Communion to Housebound Mission.

She loved gardening and was a member and Past President of the Schuylerville Garden Club, member of Schuylerville Dollars for Scholars, and was a charter member of the Schuyler Hose Auxiliary. At Shelly Park, she was active with the Ladies who Lunch, Healthy Bones for Life, and Book Club.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Raymond Sparling, Jr.; son-in-law, Gregory Dooley; and sister-in-law, Lea Seymour.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Joseph J. Turcotte, Sr. of Gansevoort; two daughters: Jamie (Ken) Nevins of Schuylerville and Christi Dooley of Cromwell, CT; one son Joseph J. Turcotte, Jr. of Schuylerville; seven grandchildren: Andrew, William and Madeline Nevins, Mackenzie and John “Jack” Dooley, and Nathaniel and Ethan Turcotte; sister-in-law, Joanna Sparling; brother-in-law, Donald Seymour; nephews: Donald, David, and Scott Seymour; first cousin, James (Thelma) Hack; as well as several other cousins.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Notre Dame-Visitation Church in Schuylerville with Father David Blake, OFM and Rev. Martin Fisher, concelebrating. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Ext., Schuylerville, NY.

Memorials can be made in her memory to Schuyler Hose Company, 35 Spring St., Schuylerville, NY 12871.