July 22, 1954 — Nov. 26, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Kathleen Rose Bradley, 65, left us too soon on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at the Albany Medical Center due to unfortunate complications following surgery.
Born July 22, 1954 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Marjorie (Elliott) Bradley.
Kathy, affectionately known as Aunt Kay, graduated from South Glens Falls High School, and then attended Adirondack Community College for 2 years. She obtained her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oneonta, and her master’s degree from SUNY Plattsburgh.
Kathy retired from the Queensbury Middle School where she taught math for many years. She had a passion for teaching, and often helped many students and children of friends and family outside of school by tutoring them when they needed extra help.
Kathy was an outgoing, friendly, and positive person who was always up for an adventure on a moment’s notice (although she would probably be late for it!). She kept busy over the years with activities such as kayaking, white water rafting with Adirondack River Outfitters, skiing and sailing. She also loved to travel, and visited such diverse places as Ireland, Thailand, Anguilla, and the homes of her many relatives and friends across the country.
The most important aspect of life to Kathy was the connections she made with others. She cherished her friends from college, various jobs, and her travels, and maintained relationships with them for decades. She always supported her family by attending all the sporting events of her grand-nieces and nephews, and baking cookies and brownies for them. She also enjoyed many girls’ nights and retirement lunches with her fellow teachers and most recently, painting with her senior center friends. She will be greatly missed by many.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was predeceased by her nephew, Brian Bradley whom she loved dearly, and visited, and helped during his illness; and her longtime companion, Chuck Butkus.
You have free articles remaining.
Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Patrick Bradley (Pattie Fishlock) of South Glens Falls; her niece, Tina Doin (Robert Doin Jr.); her grand-nephew, Ian Doin, her grand-niece Abby Doin, her grand-nephew, Ryan Bradley, her grand-niece, Ella McFadden, and her nephew’s wife, Courtney Bradley; as well as a family of close, loving friends who will feel her loss immensely.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A memorial service will follow the calling hours at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Guy A. Childs from St. Michael the Archangel officiating.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will immediately follow the services at Massie’s Restaurant, 69 Main St., South Glens Falls.
Rite of Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Kathy’s name can be made to the Moreau Community Center, 144 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803, or the South High Marathon Dance, 6 Bluebird Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.