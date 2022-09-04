Kathleen R. Springer
April 22, 1954—Aug. 30, 2022
QUEENSBURY — Kathleen R. Springer, 68, passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at The Granville Center surrounded by her loving family.
Born on April 22, 1954 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Joseph T. and Dorothea (Laugavitz) Murphy.
Kathleen graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls and was proud to part of the Class of 1972.
She was a longtime employee of Traveler’s Insurance Co. as a Support Associate.
Kathy enjoyed camping, collecting seashells, was an avid Yankee fan, loved her classes at the YMCA and spending time with her friends, especially her gal pals from TOPS.
Kathy was the best grandmother “Mimi” to her only grandson, Marshall, and loved to spoil him.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Joseph Murphy, Madeline Hitchcock, Alberta Burt ad Genevieve Woodard.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Gary Springer, Sr. of Queensbury; her children: Gary Springer, Jr. of Queensbury and Melissa (Marco) Ghedini of Cary, NC; her grandson, Marshall Ghedini of Cary, NC; she is also survived by her siblings: Diann Goodrich of VT, Joan Rising of Glens Falls and Daniel Murphy of Lake Luzerne; along with many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Memorial services will be held immediately follow calling hours at 4 p.m.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will be celebrated at the B.P.O.E. Lodge 81, 32 Cronin Road, Queensbury, following the memorial service at the funeral home.
Donations in Kathleen’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.
For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
