Kathleen Mary Leroux

She moved to Yonkers to be with her cousin, where she began a career as a care aid for the mentally challenged. She would often refer to her job as “helping the kids”. Kat was a loving daughter, sister, and mother. She was outgoing and had many friends. She always loved being around her family and friends, this is what made her truly happy. When her older sister passed, she picked up where her sister left off keeping in touch with family and friends and making sure everybody was OK. Her passing is heartbreaking and she will be missed more than words can express. We miss you Kat, you are with mom and Kelly now, see you soon.