GLENS FALLS — Kathleen Mary Leroux, 55 passed away unexpectedly July 27, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital, with her family by her side.
Kat was born in Glens Falls and was the daughter of the late Arthur Corlew and Bonnie Potvin.
Kat grew up in Gansevoort. Later moving to Glens Falls area with her family. She attended St. Michael’s Catholic School, and St. Mary’s in Glens Falls.
She moved to Yonkers to be with her cousin, where she began a career as a care aid for the mentally challenged. She would often refer to her job as “helping the kids”. Kat was a loving daughter, sister, and mother. She was outgoing and had many friends. She always loved being around her family and friends, this is what made her truly happy. When her older sister passed, she picked up where her sister left off keeping in touch with family and friends and making sure everybody was OK. Her passing is heartbreaking and she will be missed more than words can express. We miss you Kat, you are with mom and Kelly now, see you soon.
Besides her parents, Kathleen is predeceased by her grandparents, Arthur and Evelyn Potvin; her twin sister, Kimberly Leroux; and her sister, Kelleen Potvin.
Kathleen will be fondly remembered by her children, Jacob Leroux of Nashua New Hampshire and Katlin Leroux who resides in Florida; her sister, Kerry Leroux of Glens Falls and her two sons, Joshua and John Caprood and their father, Richard Caprood; her nephew, Sean Lyng and his children Kimberly, Kyle and Andrew of Warrensburg; her cousin, Kendall Johnson of Yonkers; and many cousins and friends.
Calling hours will be held from noon till 2 p.m. Saturday August 1, 2020. At 1:30 p.m. a memorial service will be conducted with Father Tony officiating at Radloff Funeral Home Inc., 136 Warren Glens Falls. CDC guidelines will be followed during calling hours and service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.