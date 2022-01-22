Kathleen (Mahon) Dougherty

April 14, 1931—Jan. 18, 2022
QUEENSBURY — Kathleen Dougherty, 90, passed away peacefully in her home on January 18, 2022.
Born April 14, 1931, in New Bedford, MA, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Howard) Mahon.
On September 25, 1954, Kathleen married Stephen Dougherty, who passed away in 2020. Together they raised a family of five children while moving all over the East Coast for Steve’s job.
Wife, mother, friend — she was a bubbling fountain of conversation, an extraordinary quilter and an expert seamstress, an outstanding gardener, and a skilled baker. She especially cherished her three grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Kathleen touched all who knew her and will be dearly missed.
Kathleen was predeceased by her two brothers, John and Patrick Mahon.
She is survived by her children: Stephen Dougherty, Jr., Carol (Yvon) Delville, Karen Dougherty, Thomas (Lisa) Dougherty, and Francis (Ann) Dougherty; grandchildren: Lynne A. Dougherty, Francis T. Dougherty, and Sam Dougherty; and her beloved cat, Mr. Tittles.
A memorial service is being planned for later this year. For those of you who knew Kathleen, we hope that you will be able to attend. Please bring your stories, photographs and memories so that we can share and celebrate Kathleen’s life.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
