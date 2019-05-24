{{featured_button_text}}
Kathleen Laiacona

September 1, 1960 — May 22, 2019

WHITEHALL — Surrounded by family on May 22, 2019 at approximately 11:15 a.m., Kathleen M. Laiacona (McPhee) left this world to meet her Lord and Savior. She was predeceased by her brother, Butch McPhee; and father and mother, John and Shirley McPhee. Survived by her were her husband, Arthur Laiacona; her sons, Nate (Dana) Gebo and Ryan (Emily) Gebo; grandchildren, Mia, Scotland and John; sisters, Lisa (Rick) Fleury and Lori (Kenny) McPhee; nieces and nephews, Michael (Julie) McPhee, Angie (Cliff) Smith, Andrew Fleury, Erin Fleury, Shannon (Eric) Wilbur and Derek (Ashley) Gordon; and many great-nieces and -nephews.

Kathy (Kat) was a hard, proud worker. Working at G.E. (F.E.), Verizon, Indian River, ARC and AngioDynamics. Some of her favorite activities over the years were camping, cheering on Whitehall sports and enjoying her friends at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club 3907 Fair Haven, Vermont. Born Sept. 1, 1960, she grew up on Champlain Avenue in Whitehall, where friends and family spent the warm summer days around the family pool.

A benefit will be held starting at 11 am. on Saturday May 25, at the FOE Club 3907 Fair Haven, Vermont. There will be an Eagles Riders escort and memorial service at Our Lady of Angels cemetery on July 6 at approximately 1 p.m. Following services, a celebration of life will be held at the Eagles Club in Fair Haven, Vermont.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.

Online condolences may be at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

