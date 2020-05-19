× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Dec. 1, 1937 — May 14, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Kathleen M. Doyle, Ph.D. passed away peacefully at home in Glens Falls on May 14, 2020 after a valiant two-year battle with cancer. She was born in Albany on Dec. 1, 1937 and lived most of her adult life in Glens Falls and sat on the Glens Falls City Planning Board for many years.

Kathleen attended public schools in Albany and Hartford and completed her secondary education at St. Mary’s Academy in 1954. She attended St. Elizabeth’s College in New Jersey until 1957, when she left college to join the Maryknoll Sisters in 1963, she left the order and obtained her B.A. in Sociology from The College of Saint Rose, Albany in 1965. Kathleen went on to obtain her M.A. in Clinical Psychology, Cum Laude, from St. John’s University in 1968 and her Ph.D. from St. John’s University in 1979.

Dr. Doyle had a productive, meaningful life and career. She was given many awards and honors, including 1986 Psychologist of the Year (Suffolk County Psychological Association, Inc.) and 1989 Outstanding Support to the Profession of Psychology (New York State Psychological Association, Inc.). She held numerous offices in professional organizations and was appointed to many committees and task forces, among which was the Legislative Task Force on Alzheimer’s and Other Dementia.