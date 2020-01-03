Jan. 28, 1927 — Jan. 1, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Kathleen M. Davie, 92, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.
Born on Jan. 28, 1927 in Chiswick, London, England she was the daughter of the late Walter and Gladys (Moules) Owen.
On Feb. 13, 1966 Kathleen married the love of her life, the Rev. J. Ralph Davie in Slingerlands.
Kathleen was in the Women’s Royal Navy Service, served as a missionary in South India with the Plymouth Brethren, as nurse midwife and evangelist, and for many years worked as a nurse, lastly with Barnstable County Massachusetts Health Department.
In her most recent years, she was a member of the Hudson Falls First Baptist Church and has ministered at multiple American Baptist Churches in the Adirondack region.
Kathleen enjoyed reading, visiting with friends and family, and teatime. Her connection with God and American Baptist Churches was unwavering and steadfast. She found joy and peace caring for others, worshipping with others and providing spiritual direction.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, the Rev. J Ralph Davie.
Left to cherish her memory includes her sister, Margaret Owen of West Worthing, England; her stepsons, Michael Davie (Charlotte) and Stephen Davie (Arlene); six grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Hudson Falls First Baptist Church, 118 Main St., Hudson Falls, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations in Kathleen’s memory to be made to the Hudson Falls First Baptist Church, 118 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga, NY 12866 or a charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation and gratitude to the Fort Hudson Nursing Home Staff as well as Community Hospice providers and volunteers.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. To view Kathleen’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
