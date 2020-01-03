Jan. 28, 1927 — Jan. 1, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Kathleen M. Davie, 92, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born on Jan. 28, 1927 in Chiswick, London, England she was the daughter of the late Walter and Gladys (Moules) Owen.

On Feb. 13, 1966 Kathleen married the love of her life, the Rev. J. Ralph Davie in Slingerlands.

Kathleen was in the Women’s Royal Navy Service, served as a missionary in South India with the Plymouth Brethren, as nurse midwife and evangelist, and for many years worked as a nurse, lastly with Barnstable County Massachusetts Health Department.

In her most recent years, she was a member of the Hudson Falls First Baptist Church and has ministered at multiple American Baptist Churches in the Adirondack region.

Kathleen enjoyed reading, visiting with friends and family, and teatime. Her connection with God and American Baptist Churches was unwavering and steadfast. She found joy and peace caring for others, worshipping with others and providing spiritual direction.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, the Rev. J Ralph Davie.