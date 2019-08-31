July 14, 1942 — Aug. 28, 2019
LAKE GEORGE — Kathleen (Kay) Willigan, 77, passed away on Aug. 28, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born July 14, 1942, in Connecticut, Kay was raised by her beloved parents, Emma and Paul Zemanek in Schenectady.
Always a compassionate and caring person, Kay worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Glens Falls Hospital where she met some lifelong friends.
After a cross-country adventure to California with her dear sister, Judy West, and their dearest friend Phyllis Akins, she returned to marry the love of her life, Edward B. Willigan Jr. They were married on Nov. 13, 1965, at St. Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls, and their 47-year love affair began. They raised their four children, Trish (Dave) Stimpson, Ed (Christina) Willigan, Mike (Briana) Willigan, Casey (Rob Kelly) Willigan, in North Greenbush.
Kay was a devoted wife and mother who prioritized family and kindness above all else. She worked tirelessly to care for her family, her extended family, and those around her, all while expressing her creativity through tole painting and cake decorating. Kay’s favorite times were spent with her family and friends, particularly summers on the boat on Lake George with the McCarrolls and Delaneys. Her infamous Saturday Night Dinners made everyone family and highlighted her favorite people, her nine grandchildren. She included someone’s favorite meal or dessert each week, and then she’d cheat at cards or Scrabble after dinner just to “keep them on their toes.” Kay was not what you’d call a traveler, but she agreed to an adventure to Ireland with her dear sister, Sally McCarroll, to meet their extended family. It was a trip she never regretted. Kay held a special place in her heart for her brother, Paul Zemanek Jr.; her sisters, Judy West and Sally McCarroll were her rocks, her special people, her best friends. Kay treasured her family, but also simple pleasures, a warm chocolate chip cookie, a fun shape in a bright cloud, a particular way the mountains looked in the sun, and her family is proud to say they carry that on in their lives. She also taught her children and their children that it is never about money. Life is about being kind, being honest, trusting your gut, and above all else: “having a little faith.”
Kay’s children would like to thank the entire ICU staff at Glens Falls Hospital for the compassionate, determined and relentless care they provided Kay in her short time there. Kay spent her life taking care of others and would have been honored by the care she was given while she was ill.
Friends may call upon the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, Aviation Road, Queensbury, with the Very Rev. Joseph Busch officiating.
Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.