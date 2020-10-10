July 1, 1931—October 6, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Kathleen “Kay” Reynolds, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 with her family by her side at The Terrace at The Glen at Hiland Meadows in Queensbury, NY.

The family would like to express their appreciation to all the caregivers from The Terrace and to April from High Peaks Hospice. The care and compassion they provided was exceptional.

Kay was born on July 1, 1931 in Queens, NY to the late John and Sophia Foss.

After graduating from The Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica, NY, she worked as a secretary until meeting and marrying her best friend and love of her life. They shared a life together for 65 years. Kay put her heart into everything she did. Long before the IDEA, she advocated for the rights of her eldest son to provide him with every opportunity that children with disabilities were not usually afforded.