June 20, 1943—June 28, 2022

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH — Kathleen “Kathy” Prall of Canal Winchester, OH, formerly of Wevertown, NY, passed away on Tuesday June 28, 2022 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Kathleen was an active member of her local community in the town of Johnsburg up until her recent move to Ohio this past November. She volunteered for many years with the Adirondack Community Outreach Center Food Pantry in North Creek.

In her early years, Kathy was a Catholic Nun with Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary at St. Coleman’s in Watervliet, NY. For over six years she cared for children at various facilities around the Capital District. Kathy worked at the Gore Mountain Ski Resort and at Luzerne State Campground in Lake Luzerne, NY.

Over the years, Kathy enjoyed many activities including maple sugaring, showing Toggenburg goats, running the family Christmas tree farm, and pursuing her first love, fishing. This woman loved to fish, so much so that her goal during recovery after shoulder replacement surgery was to reel in a king salmon while on her 50th wedding anniversary cruise in Alaska.

She also loved the ocean and always felt at home sitting in front of the waves with a pole in hand, line in the water, smiling at the sunset. Traveling was another passion for Kathy, whether vacationing with her family or living it up with the “Crick Chicks,” she was always looking forward to her next adventure.

Kathy was a giver, a friend to everyone who met her, had a sharp wit, and a smile that lit up any room. She will forever be missed.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Joe Prall; her son and daughter-in-law Joe and Melissa Prall; daughter Tracy Prall; granddaughters: Mary Kate and Lauren Prall.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Warrensburg, NY at 1 p.m. on July 15, 2022 (stceciliaschurch.com). A Celebration of Life reception will follow from 3-6 p.m. at 1576 River Road in North Creek, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Kathy’s name be made to the Adirondack Community Outreach Center in North Creek NY—www.adkcommunityoutreach.com. Kathleen was cremated at Newcomer Funeral Home—South West Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123, 614-539-6166, www.newcomercolumbus.com.