Dec. 6, 1957—Dec. 29, 2022

SANDY, UT — Kathleen “Kathy” (Damp) Wright, 65, passed away Dec. 29, 2022 at home in Sandy, UT after a three-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Kathy was born Dec. 6, 1957 in Albany to the late Edward Damp and Alice (Whittemore) Damp. The family lived on Madison Avenue in Albany, before moving to the Whittemore home in Warrensburg in 1969. While growing up she was active in 4-H, loved skiing, field hockey, cheerleading and tennis. Kathy enjoyed writing for the school newspaper and was proud of her column “Kathy Sez.”

Kathy graduated from Warrensburg Central School and following her graduation in 1980 from St. Bonaventure University with a degree in Journalism, she relocated to Salt Lake City, UT where she met her husband, Fred Wright and his young son Tyler.

Kathy taught at a Christian school as well as a Refresher Writing Course online for a university and authored several middle school novels and a women’s fiction book. When not working, Kathy and Fred enjoyed adventures with their dogs, going camping with their RV, kayaking and biking. She inherited her dad’s love of old-time radio detective shows.

Kathy was well-liked in all her explorations, known for stopping a stranger to give them a compliment or ask an interesting question. She had a sincere interest in the lives of her students, friends and those she met. Kathy lived her life with enthusiasm and passion.

In addition to Alice, Fred and Tyler; Kathy is survived by her sisters: Sue (Jerry) Sawn, Queensbury NY, Linda Damp, Greenfield MA; and daughter-in-law, Kendall Wright, Salt Lake City, UT. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends made through teaching, writing, camping and her Christian faith. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date in Utah.

Her family would like to thank all who supported Kathy and Fred over the last few years.

Condolences may be sent to: Sue Sawn, 12 Stewart Road, Queensbury NY to be shared with the family.