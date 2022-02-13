April 12, 1956—Feb. 7, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Kathleen “Kathy” Barody, 65, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, with her family and beloved Yorkies. Kathy was a great woman, daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend.

Born on April 12, 1956, she was the daughter of Phillip “Jim” Barody and the late, but never forgotten, Gale Barody (Darrah). Kathy loved both of her parents very much and selflessly cared for them for many, many years. She often said her father was her best friend.

She leaves behind a very dysfunctional family that she was oddly enough extremely proud of. Kathy was well known for her meticulous OCD ways, her ability to dress up a room, always telling it like it was, and solving all of life’s problems with a shrug and muttering our family motto, “it is what it is.” She sugarcoated nothing, always enjoyed a good party, and would give you the shirt off her back even when she was mad at you. Everyone always knew where they stood with her.

Kathy was a master cook in the kitchen as well. She believed in overcooking meat until it was rubber, because then it would be germ free. Cubed steak will never be the same without her. She also had mastered the art of making any recipe with chicken, and always made enough spaghetti for a week. She was sure to pass those same cooking talents on to her daughter as well as her OCD. Her favorite smell was forever Clorox. She always said “if you don’t smell the bleach, then it isn’t really clean.”

Kathy also enjoyed anything that involved sunshine. She thought the sun was the best therapy of all. She gardened often, loved all sorts of crafts, was always listening to music, loved shopping especially Walmart (Walmart we hate you), and of course spending time with her family, friends, and dogs.

Kathy’s grandchildren were her entire world. She loved every second she spent with them and was often bragging about how incredibly great they were. Kathy also adored her three Yorkies, Tootsie, Teddy, and Lily, whom she called her babies. She often would joke that she loved them the most because they listened the best.

Kathy will be sorely missed and survived by her father Phillip “Jim” Barody; children: Angela Moses (Mike Moses), Peter Lemery, Scott Lemery (Michelle Lemery), and Melissa Bernardin (Ron Bernardin); grandchildren: Alexander Moses, Nicolas Moses, Meadow Lemery, Aubrey Lemery, Kiersten Lemery, Scott Lemery, Madison Bernardin, and Quinn Bernardin; her sister Laurie Tranowicz (Bob Tranowicz); her brother Phillip Barody (Karen Barody); and her “daughter from another mother”/special niece Julie Osakowicz (Kris Osakowicz); as well as many others, including but not limited to aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to and may call from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering immediately afterwards at Kathy’s home. A private burial will be performed at a later date.

Her father has requested that honorary donations go to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or online at bcrf.org.

We would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs for all of her tireless efforts and support.

