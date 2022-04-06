Kathleen J. Van Alstyne

Oct. 23, 1957—April 2, 2022

HEBRON — Kathleen J. Van Alstyne, 64, of Hebron, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital with loving daughter and family at her side.

Kathleen was born Oct. 23, 1957 in Rockville Centre, NY the daughter of Joan and the late John McManus.

Kathleen graduated from Northport High School in Northport, NY. In 2005, she and her daughter moved to the Salem area in pursuit of space for horses, of which they had several! Kathy was the Deputy Town Clerk for the Town of Hebron for many years, alongside her dear friend Dottie Worthington. She also worked at local banks as a teller and retired after 10 years from TCT Federal Credit Union in Cambridge in 2020.

Kathy loved gardening and riding her horses, playing Sudoku, tending to her fish pond and loved wildlife all together. She loved hummingbirds and had many feeders around her home. Kathy loved riding on the back of their motorcycle with her husband Mike. Her daughter Jen was so special to her. They spent many wonderful times together, going on little adventures, going to lunch, sharing stories, laughter, and shopping for her grandchildren. Most importantly, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a special uncle, Michael Keyes, and uncle Al Savelis; grandparents, Mae and Michael Keyes and Mary Ellen and William McManus, nephew Robert St. John, and cherished dog, Murphy.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Michael J. Van Alstyne whom she married May 24, 2008; her mother and step-father, Joan and Carl Kohler of Northport, NY; children: Jennifer (Sherm) McNeil of Argyle and Charles (Carly) Clementi of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren: Ethan and Evan McNeil; sister, Karen (Doug) St. John of Kings Park, NY; step-sister, Jeanine (Don) Holzer of Virginia Beach, VA; step-brother, Scott Kohler of Charlotte, NC; brother-in-law Brian (Lorraine) Van Alstyne of Magnolia, TX; aunt Sue Keyes, uncle Greg and aunt Marge Keyes, of Salem; a special cousin, Maureen Keyes of Greenwich; as well as many other cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Calling hours are from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Salem.

A special thank you to the staff at Glens Falls Hospital, including: Dr. Masson, RNs Georgia, Terri and Eileen, and Reverend Nancy. We are forever grateful for your guidance and compassion.

Memorial contributions in memory of Kathleen may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.