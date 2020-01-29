Kathleen Hammond

Mom/Grama Hammond took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom was a strong, beautiful woman with a wonderful smile that we’ll always remember. She enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s concerts, watching musical videos and sporting events. We will miss her always calling to sing to all of us on our birthdays. She loved to camp and travel with her children and go to South Carolina to see the ocean and dolphins. Kathleen always had the neatest gadgets. QVC will miss her. She was very proud of her Irish heritage having traveled to Ireland with her sister and nieces. Kathleen was a very generous person always getting us something that we never knew we needed. Most of all she loved us all unconditionally.