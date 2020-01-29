Aug. 6, 1939 — Jan. 28, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Kathleen Hammond, 80, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Aug. 6, 1939, in Fort Edward she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Philippa (Sheehan) Smith.
Kathleen graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1957. Following graduation, she went to work for General Electric then for the Union Office in Fort Edward. Kathleen retired from the New York State Assembly. She was a lifelong communicant of the St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.
Mom/Grama Hammond took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom was a strong, beautiful woman with a wonderful smile that we’ll always remember. She enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s concerts, watching musical videos and sporting events. We will miss her always calling to sing to all of us on our birthdays. She loved to camp and travel with her children and go to South Carolina to see the ocean and dolphins. Kathleen always had the neatest gadgets. QVC will miss her. She was very proud of her Irish heritage having traveled to Ireland with her sister and nieces. Kathleen was a very generous person always getting us something that we never knew we needed. Most of all she loved us all unconditionally.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was predeceased by her daughter, Deborah Amell; her sisters, Marnie Smith, Patricia Tierney, Jane McCurray and Ruth Miles; her son-in-law, Darryl Amell.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Thomas Hammond Jr. (Michelle), Michael Hammond (Nanette), Jacqueline Rosati (Richard), and Maryellen Godfrey (John); her grandchildren, Tanya (Dakota), Christopher (Liz), Elizabeth, John, Katherine, Mitchell, Rachel, Gabrielle, Emily (Robert), Aaron, Johnny, Sammy, Alex, Ashley and Maddy; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Carol Wells; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Sister Donna Irvine, S.S.N.D., officiating.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Kathleen’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Amy Hogan-Moulton, Beth and the staff at the Renal Center for the special care they gave to her, even when she was impatient. She honestly loved all of you. They would also wish to thank her daughter-in-law, Michelle, for being her voice when she was ill and taking care of her so they could enjoy her for many years.
To View Kathleen’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY 12828
2:00PM
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY 12828
