Aug. 2, 1946 — Oct. 28, 2019 SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Kathleen E. “Kathie” O’Neil, 73, died peacefully late Monday, Oct. 28, with her family at her side, at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief unexpected illness.
Born Aug. 2, 1946 at Glens Falls Hospital, she was the daughter of Marion G. (Maloney) and Roland S. O’Neil, who predeceased her.
After graduation from South Glens Falls High School in 1964, Kathie worked initially as a secretary at the Troy Shirt Factory.
The bulk of her career was spent at Glens Falls Hospital, where she worked for nearly four decades, from 1969 to 2008, retiring as compensation manager in the human resources department. While working there, she completed business coursework at Adirondack Community College in the late 1970s; her then-young daughter fondly recalls Mom reading the Wall Street Journal as part of her homework.
In 2001, while still working, Kathie had completed coursework and certification to become a genealogist. Beyond her other hobbies, which included gardening and socializing with her extensive social network, her retirement was devoted to her second career, a labor of love, as the family historian for the Maloney and O’Neil clans, among others. She received heartfelt gratitude from people far and wide for helping them connect with their families.
She was predeceased by her parents; her step-brother, Joseph Rath and his mother, Marilyn “Midge” O’Neil; and several very special aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her daughter, Brandy L. O’Neil and her son-in-law, Michael R. Kasold, of Glenside, Pennsylvania, both of whom she beloved as her “kids;” her elder brothers, Terry (Marilyn) of Hudson Falls and Larry of South Glens Falls; her nieces and nephews, Stephanie Hill, Tracie O’Neil Horton (Carl Horton), Roland (Mary Esteves-O’Neil) and Gordon; many great and great-grandnieces and nephews; and, owing largely to her genealogy work, an ever-growing group of cousins and other extended family members. She is also survived by her former partner and longtime friend, Stephen Pinchook.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Carleton Funeral Home, 68 Main St., Hudson Falls. Burial with Christian blessing will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Glens Falls Hospital for their outstanding medical care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Kathleen’s memory be made to the Moreau Rescue Squad, 1583 Route 9, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Condolences may be sent to Carleton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 67, Hudson Falls, NY 12839, or www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
