Kathleen E. Cusick

Aug. 20, 1939 - Sept. 8, 2022

FORT EDWARD -Kathleen E. Cusick (Kitty) 83, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday September 8, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

She was born on August 20, 1939, in Pownal, VT, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Albert and Nancy (Robinson) Chenaille.

On May 28,1960, Kitty married the love of her life Thomas Cusick Jr, at St. Clement's Church in Wilton Manor, Florida.

Kitty graduated from Washington Academy in Salem, NY and was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward. She was a bookkeeper for many years and retired from North Country Janitorial.

Kathleen enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters: Doris Wren and Evelyn Mason; her brothers: Larry and Richard Chenaille, her brother-in-law, William Cusick.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years, Thomas Cusick; her daughters, Darlene (Bruce) Moselle and Debbie (Ed) Capezzuti; her son, Tom; her grandchildren: Chelsey Capezzuti, Mary Kate Capezzuti, and Brandon Cusick; her sister, Sylvia Bentley; her brother-in-law: Jim (Bobbie) Cusick and Bob (Caryn) Cusick and several nieces and nephews.

At Kathleen's request, there will be no calling hours.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at St. Joseph's Church 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY, 12828.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Kathleen's memory can be made to St. Joseph's Church 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY, 12828 or to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, PO Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the home healthcare staff from Fort Hudson Nursing Home, especially Carmella

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, NY, 12828.