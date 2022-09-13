Aug. 20, 1939—Sept. 8, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Kathleen E. Cusick “Kitty,” 83, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on August 20, 1939, in Pownal, VT, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Albert and Nancy (Robinson) Chenaille.

On May 28, 1960, Kitty married the love of her life, Thomas Cusick, Jr., at St. Clement’s Church in Wilton Manor, FL.

Kitty graduated from Washington Academy in Salem, NY and was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. She was a bookkeeper for many years and retired from North Country Janitorial.

Kathleen enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Doris Wren and Evelyn Mason and her brothers, Larry and Richard Chenaille and her brother-in-law, William Cusick.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years, Thomas Cusick; her daughters: Darlene (Bruce) Moselle and Debbie (Ed) Capezzuti; her son, Tom; her grandchildren: Chelsey Capezzuti, Mary Kate Capezzuti, and Brandon Cusick; her sister, Sylvia Bentley; her brothers-in-law: Jim (Bobbie) Cusick and Bob (Caryn) Cusick; and several nieces and nephews.

At Kathleen’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY, 12828.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Kathleen’s memory can be made to St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY, 12828 or to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the home healthcare staff from Fort Hudson Nursing Home, especially Carmella.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, NY, 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.