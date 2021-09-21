Kathleen Cordero

Jan. 1, 1952 - Sept. 13, 2021

KALAMAZOO, MI — On Monday, September 13, 2021, Kathleen Cordero, loving wife, mother, sister, Mimi, passed away peacefully at the age of 69, surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born in the Bronx, New York, to Ronald and Rita Pimm. She was married to Richard Cordero and they had four children together.

Kathleen was known for her quick wit, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She loved her family and loved spending time with them. Kathleen was a chef for most of her life and was an amazing cook. She loved her Hallmark Christmas movies and looked forward to them every year.

Kathleen was predeceased by her mother and father, Ronald and Rita Pimm, and her brother Brian Pimm. She is survived by her husband, Richard Cordero of Whitehall NY, their four children: Lori Minor and her husband Michael, Kerry Cordero, Rick Cordero, Jenny Kreutz and her husband Andy, and her grandchildren: Chelsea Chaplin, (Billy) Christopher Fitzpatrick (Brittany), Corey Fitzpatrick (Alex), Michael Minor, Anthony Cordero, Tyler Cordero, Amelia Cordero, Kayla Kreutz and Lorie Kreutz; two great-grandchildren: Cole and Aubree Fitzpatrick, Two Sisters, Elaine Brust (Jimmy) and Barbara Seheidt (Billy); one brother Ronald Pimm; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service followed by a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Life Ministries Church, 1858 State Street, Schenectady, NY.