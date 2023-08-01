May 9, 1938—July 28, 2023
QUEENSBURY — It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Kathleen Burke, 85, whom left us on July 28, 2023. In the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.
Born on May 9, 1938, in County Galway, Ireland she was the daughter of Irish farmers John & Julia Conneely. She immigrated from Ireland to the United States in 1957. She met her husband James in New York City and they were married on June 26, 1965. She was a lifelong wife, mother, waitress and compassionate caregiver to her family and countless others that graced her home over the years. Upon immigrating from Ireland, Kathleen lived in many places in the USA as her children were being born but planted permanent roots in Lake George NY in 1986. She was passionate about serving and caring for her family and friends both near and far. Kathleen was known for being a selfless woman with a quick Irish wit and always made sure she put her family first before her own needs all her days. She was also a surrogate mother to so many countless people and was well known to fill them full of prime rib and potato salad while also putting them on the “straight and narrow” and reminding them, they need to make better choices in their lives and to always give back. She loved to dance and sing Irish music and was often heard yelling out a vibrant “Yoo-Hoo” in the midst of her children & grandchildren’s sporting games from the sidelines or courts, or when there was company over and singing and dancing ensued! Her vibrant spirit filled many lives with contagious joy and compassion.
Throughout her life, Kathleen exuded grace, warmth, and an unwavering dedication to her loved ones — her children were the love of her life as were her grandchildren. Her legacy is carried forward by her immediate family — husband James Burke; son, Sean Burke, his wife Donna their son Ryan; son, Jim Burke, his fiancé Helena, and his sons Connor and Dylan; son, Cornelius Burke, his wife Susan and their daughters Maggie and Natalie; son, Patrick Burke and his son Riley; daughter, Catherine (Missy), her husband Mike Musty and their children: Caroline, Quentin, Madison, Machala; son, Mike Burke, wife Kirsten, their children: Jasmine, Madeline, and Evelyn; daughter, Mary Anne her husband Michael Zelasko, and their children Emily and Colin.
Although Kathleen is no longer with us, her indelible spirit and the fond memories she created will forever be cherished. We mourn her departure, yet rejoice in a life well lived. In tribute to Kathleen, let us honor her values and the love she bestowed on us.
Calling hours are Monday, July 31, 4-7 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
A Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George, NY 12845.
Burial immediately following at Evergreen Cemetery, Birch Ave, Lake George, NY 12845
Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may take the form of donations in Kathleen’s memory to High Peaks Hospice, 1247 Dix Ave., Hudson Falls, NY 12839
Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.