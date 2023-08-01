Born on May 9, 1938, in County Galway, Ireland she was the daughter of Irish farmers John & Julia Conneely. She immigrated from Ireland to the United States in 1957. She met her husband James in New York City and they were married on June 26, 1965. She was a lifelong wife, mother, waitress and compassionate caregiver to her family and countless others that graced her home over the years. Upon immigrating from Ireland, Kathleen lived in many places in the USA as her children were being born but planted permanent roots in Lake George NY in 1986. She was passionate about serving and caring for her family and friends both near and far. Kathleen was known for being a selfless woman with a quick Irish wit and always made sure she put her family first before her own needs all her days. She was also a surrogate mother to so many countless people and was well known to fill them full of prime rib and potato salad while also putting them on the “straight and narrow” and reminding them, they need to make better choices in their lives and to always give back. She loved to dance and sing Irish music and was often heard yelling out a vibrant “Yoo-Hoo” in the midst of her children & grandchildren’s sporting games from the sidelines or courts, or when there was company over and singing and dancing ensued! Her vibrant spirit filled many lives with contagious joy and compassion.