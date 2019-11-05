Jan. 26, 1959 — Nov. 2, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Kathleen Anne Sweet, 60, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.
Born in Niskayuna on Jan. 26, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Barbara (Liedkie) Brownell.
She graduated from South Glens Falls High School.
On Aug. 14, 1987, Kathy married the late Randy Sweet Sr.
Kathy was employed by The Pines of Glens Falls for 11 years.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, crafts, going to the South Glens Falls wrestling matches, supporting SHMD and especially spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was predeceased by her husband, Randy Sweet Sr.; brother, Karl Brownell; nephew, Karl Brownell; and sister-in-law, Barbara Brownell.
You have free articles remaining.
Left to cherish her memory include her son, Philip Sweet; daughter, Tiffany Sweet and her fiancé, Paul Ostrander; step-son, Randy Sweet Jr.; step-daughter, April Shannon and husband, Chris; step-father, Robert Green; boyfriend, Robert C. Shaw; step grandchildren, Mason and Brayden Ostrander; brothers, Ken Brownell and his wife, Cathy and Kevin Brownell; sisters, Karen Brownell and life partner, Ed Ball, and Kim Ghulam; her cat, Fluffy; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family can call from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 6, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home following calling hours at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Dufford officiating.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South Glens Falls Marathon Dance, 6 Bluebird Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the nurses at The Pines of Glens Falls, the ICU at Glens Falls Hospital and MICU at Albany Medical Center.
To view Kathleen’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.