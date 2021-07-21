 Skip to main content
Kathleen Ann Marie "Kam" Doetzer
Nov. 27, 1944—July 14, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Kathleen Ann Marie “Kam” Doetzer, 76, joined the Lord in eternal life, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Born November 27, 1944, in Kingston, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Ann (Gelshenen) Browne.

Mrs. Doetzer was raised in Hurley, NY, and graduated from St. Ursula’s Academy in Kingston, NY, Class of 1962, and from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI, Class of 1966, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, majoring in English.

Mrs. Doetzer married Dr. William “Bill” E. Doetzer on August 6, 1966, in Kingston, NY at St. Joseph Catholic Church. After teaching English for a number of years, Mrs. Doetzer moved to Lake George in 1976 with her husband and family, and with Dr. Doetzer opened and ran a family dental practice, serving the community for 26 years.

After retiring and selling the dental practice in 2000, Mrs. Doetzer spent time volunteering as a ski instructor at Double H Ranch. Mrs. Doetzer also taught sailing through the Y-Knot Sailing organization and rowed with the Saratoga Rowing Association. She was also an avid ocean sailor, completing her Captain’s license certification and frequently sailing her 43-foot catamaran in the British Virgin Islands.

Mrs. Doetzer is predeceased by her parents, her husband Bill, and her four brothers, Edward J. Browne, Jr., John J. Browne, Michael J. Browne, and Father Frank J. Browne, C.Ss.R.

Survivors include her daughter, Cori Ann Doetzer and her husband, Stephen Augstell of Petersburg, NY; her daughter, Amie Marie Sabo and her husband, Jason Sabo of Knoxville, TN; and her son, Mark Edward Doetzer and his wife, Carolyn Doetzer along with her grandchildren: Elizabeth, Lena and William Doetzer of Brentwood, TN; as well as her extended family and many dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY with a reception to follow at the Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY.

A Rite of Committal will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY.

The family has suggested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Doetzer’s memory to Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Rd., Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.

