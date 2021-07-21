Nov. 27, 1944—July 14, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Kathleen Ann Marie “Kam” Doetzer, 76, joined the Lord in eternal life, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Born November 27, 1944, in Kingston, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Ann (Gelshenen) Browne.

Mrs. Doetzer was raised in Hurley, NY, and graduated from St. Ursula’s Academy in Kingston, NY, Class of 1962, and from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI, Class of 1966, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, majoring in English.

Mrs. Doetzer married Dr. William “Bill” E. Doetzer on August 6, 1966, in Kingston, NY at St. Joseph Catholic Church. After teaching English for a number of years, Mrs. Doetzer moved to Lake George in 1976 with her husband and family, and with Dr. Doetzer opened and ran a family dental practice, serving the community for 26 years.

After retiring and selling the dental practice in 2000, Mrs. Doetzer spent time volunteering as a ski instructor at Double H Ranch. Mrs. Doetzer also taught sailing through the Y-Knot Sailing organization and rowed with the Saratoga Rowing Association. She was also an avid ocean sailor, completing her Captain’s license certification and frequently sailing her 43-foot catamaran in the British Virgin Islands.