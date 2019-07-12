January 9, 1960 — July 7, 2019
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Kathleen Ann (Lincoln) Malinowski, 59, of North Adams, Massachusetts, died peacefully at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Cambridge on Jan. 9, 1960, a daughter of Gladys (VanGuilder) Morin and Douglas Lincoln. She attended school in Cambridge and graduated Cambridge Central High School with the class of 1979. She was a loyal employee of Price Chopper Supermarket as a service clerk for over 38 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and taking day trips. She will always be remembered for her great sense of humor and spunky personality.
Survivors include her mother, Gladys Morin; and her father, Douglas Lincoln; her husband, Paul John Malinowski, whom she married in 1986; a daughter, Laura Lyn Campilongo and her husband, Christopher, of Bennington, Vermont; and her son, Marc Anthony Malinowski. She also leaves her sisters, Eileen Kazma, Susan Lincoln, Nancy Wickenden and Barbara Cooper; as well as a brother, James Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews, including Brodie and Austin Cooper.
She was predeceased by her stepfather, Anthony Louis “Lou” Morin.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Kathleen Malinowski will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, West Chapel, 521 West Main St., North Adams, Massachusetts. Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial donations can be made to Pop Cares or Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
