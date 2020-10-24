Jan. 25, 1936 — Oct. 17, 2020
Kathleen Allen, 84, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. Daughter of the late George & Lucy (Whalen) LaPoint. She graduated from Hudson Falls High, and went to work for the N Y Telephone Company. She married Don on August 3, 1958. She received an honorary degree from Springfield College. Kathleen worked as the main switchboard operator/receptionist at Albany Law School. Kathleen enjoyed sailing, boating and making memories with friends. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, painting, making dolls, and doing various crafts. Kathleen believed in instilling strong family values. Kathleen will be deeply missed, but remembered for her dedication to being the best wife, mother, and Mim there is.
Survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald Allen of Myrtle Beach, SC; their children: Suzanne Youngblood (Donald) of Elmer, NJ, Steve Allen (Nancy) of Saratoga Springs, NY, Melissa Allen Eaddy (Jeff) of Georgetown, SC, Scott Allen (Nancy) of Myrtle Beach, SC, & Camille Harrelson (James) of Glens Falls, NY; her brothers: Paul LaPoint of So. Glens Falls, NY and Mike LaPoint of Whitehall, NY; 14 grandchildren; four great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Kathleen’s life will be held privately.
