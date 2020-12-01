Kathie Kelly (Bennett)

Kathie retired from the Army National Guard in 2000 after 20 years of service as a medic. Kathie continued her work in healthcare as a CNA, home health care aid, and a personal care assistant. She loved to help people. Most recently Kathie worked at Angiodynamics as a medical device assembler. It was at Angio that she met many people with whom she developed sincere friendships. Of all the positions she worked, she most enjoyed the work and the people at Angio. Kathie was very dedicated to her family, fondly known as Grandma Kelly by her grandchildren. In her last weeks, her only wish was to be with her family. Kathie was known for her positive attitude and to always wear a smile. This part of her personality shined through to the very last days.