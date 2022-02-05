Kathi A. (Foy) Bezjian

Jan. 11, 1956—Jan. 30, 2022

NORTH GREENBUSH — Kathi Ann (Foy) Bezjian, age 66, of North Greenbush NY, died suddenly on January 30, 2022, while courageously battling an illness.

Kathi was born in Glens Falls, NY on January 11, 1956. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Foy and Rita (Horton) Foy. Kathi grew up in Corinth, NY, and was a graduate of Corinth Central High School, as well as Alfred State College. Kathi later became Executive Secretary to the Commissioner of ENCON.

She then met and became a dedicated wife to John G. Bezjian, and was married on December 14, 1979. Kathi became co-owner of Commodore Cleaners in Troy, NY. But above all of these titles, Kathi was a mother. She was the selfless mother to Joseph, Chelsi-Ann, and Paris, and was predeceased by Pearl-Rose.

Kathi is survived by her three sisters: Patti (Ed) Hunt, Debbi (Bill) Pawson, and Cindi (Bob) McGuire. Kathi is also survived by many nieces, and nephews; as well as many lifelong friends.

Kathi took pride in being a homemaker. Whether it be her house full of snacks or random household items she would generously just give out, dinner on the stove that would undoubtedly feed 20 people, a listening ear to vent to, she was always there. Kathi was a proud leader of Cub Scouts, Sunday School lessons at the Armenian Church at 10th and Eagle St., and countless PTO events. Her children’s lives, were her own. Children gave Kathi joy.

Kathi was a one-of-a-kind grandmother to her granddaughter, Siroun Bezjian, and the bond that they shared will forever be honored. Kathi was a simple woman. Give her an iced cold drink, a cigarette, and some good company, and her whole day was complete. Early morning sunrises, 1:00 a.m. conversations on her deck with her family, coffee, a good book, a recipe that somewhere in it included gravy, candles, peace and quiet, were just a few of the things that brought her happiness. Kathi instilled traditions among her family, whether it was a birthday table, a May Day surprise, the Thanksgiving Day table cloth, hiding the pickle on the Christmas tree, She had an undeniable ability to make a day truly special for her family. She was her children’s sounding board.

Kathi was known not to mince words. She never danced around the bush, and she was not afraid to speak her mind. Those who do not know this, truly did not know her. Kathi was a true Capricorn. She had the ability to speak fiercely on political matters all while knocking your socks off with her world-famous rice pilaf.

If you ever saw a stray animal, you knew it would somehow end up at Kathi’s home. Her cat Furgy was her pride and joy, due that we are asking that in lieu of flowers may you consider donating in Kathi’s name to the Mohawk Humane Society. Animals brought calmness to Kathi’s life, she would nurture any animal that crossed her path.

We hope that while you are reading this you have a fond memory of Kathi. Do something that she would love, take a drive, watch an episode of the Waltons, make one of her recipes that she may have given you, sit by a fire, listen to the Bee Gees, or simply speak your mind like she would have. Honor her in some small way. If we all do this, Kathi’s print on the world will forever be evident.

Kathi requested to be cremated. She did not like people making a huge fuss over her, due to that, she requested not to have a formal service or a wake. Instead, her family will have a Celebration of her Life sometime in the summer on a beautiful warm day, where close family and friends, can remember her life.

